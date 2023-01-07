Signing teenagers from Brazil is becoming one of the paths to follow for clubs in Europe, Neymar’s success with Barcelona opened the door for Real Madrid to replicate the formula in a great way with Vinicius and Rodrygo, other teams of great power in the old continent have also made this kind of movement, for example Arsenal with Martinelli.
This market model continues and is strengthened, in recent days it was confirmed that Real Madrid closed the signing of Endrick, a jewel destined to be one of the best on the planet, while yesterday Chelsea announced the signing of Andrey Santos , described as the new Casemiro. Barcelona does not want to be left behind and has sounded out its pearl from South America, it is the powerful and outstanding scorer from Paranaense, Vitor Roque, whose price the Catalans already know.
Barcelona has probed the possible signing of the 17-year-old striker whose future is bright, the Paranaense team has confirmed to the Catalans that they are willing to let their pearl go in exchange for 30 million euros plus another five in performance variables, although At the moment there is no type of formal offer from the Catalans. The culés want a youth striker for the following year and the other option is the German Moukoko, whose investment figure is also around 30 million, so they will have to choose between Vitor or Youseffa
