The Prosecutor General’s Office reported the theft of more than 3 billion rubles during the implementation of national projects

In the first half of 2024, Russian prosecutors identified 58,000 violations in the implementation of national projects. The total amount stolen was more than three billion rubles, according to publications on the website of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

More than 500 criminal cases have been initiated. Among the regions where violations were recorded, the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Ivanovo, Kursk, Novosibirsk and Samara regions, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, were singled out.

A number of problems are related to failure to meet deadlines for work under the Safe High-Quality Roads, Demography, Housing and Urban Environment, Healthcare, Culture, Education, and Ecology programs. The total amount of fines exceeded 300 million rubles. 14.8 thousand people were brought to disciplinary and administrative responsibility.

Earlier, the prosecutor’s office demanded the seizure of civil defense structures in the buildings of the dairy plant of JSC H&N in the Samara region, which are the property of the former Danone plant in Russia. The Arbitration Court of the Samara Region accepted two corresponding applications from the prosecutor’s office.