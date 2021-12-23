To index insurance pensions in 2022 at a level not lower than actual inflation, additional funding in the amount of 150-200 billion rubles is required. On Friday, December 24, they write about this “News”…

According to the publication, additional costs for the indexation of pensions next year will amount to at least 154 billion rubles, based on inflation of 8.22 percent. Dmitry Kulikov, director of the group of sovereign ratings and macroeconomic analysis of ACRA, named the amount of additional appropriations of 150–160 billion rubles, and the chief economist of Expert RA, Anton Tabakh, estimated them at 150–170 billion.

At the same time, Aleksandr Osin, an analyst of the Freedom Finance department of trade operations in the Russian stock market, believes that with an inflation rate of 8.5 percent, additional financing should amount to at least 212.7 billion rubles. At the same time, these figures do not affect military pensions.

State Duma Deputy Yaroslav Nilov explained to the publication that there are various options for increasing the level of pension provision, but the most logical of them is the mechanism of compensation “retroactively”. So, from January, pensions will be indexed by 5.9 percent, as provided by law and laid down in the budget. He suggested that after that the law on insurance pensions could be adjusted so as to bring the index to the level of actual inflation with mandatory compensation for the lost part.

The parliamentarian expects that amendments to the Pension Fund budget may be introduced in the spring. In addition, Nilov did not rule out the possibility of lump-sum compensation payments, however, according to him, this would contradict the law securing the annual indexation not lower than the inflation rate.

On Thursday, December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a large press conference, answered a question about plans to index pensions above the level of actual inflation. According to the head of state, the government will do everything to fulfill the promises of previous years regarding pensions. He also promised that in 2022 decisions will be made on pensions to the security bloc in order to equalize the incomes of those who work in law enforcement and security agencies in general.