The Pentagon has requested $180 million from the US budget to purchase 28 HIMARS MLRS

The Pentagon has requested almost $180 million from the US budget for fiscal year 2024 for the purchase of 28 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), this amount became known from project defense budget of the US Department of Defense.

The total cost of purchasing these weapons is 179 million 230 thousand dollars. The department also plans to receive funds for the purchase of 541 Javelin anti-tank systems in the amount of almost $200 million, as well as five thousand guided missiles worth approximately $886.3 million.

The US Department of Defense has also requested funds to purchase 366 MLRS short-range missiles, which will cost about $10.3 million.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the Pentagon wants to ask Congress for $170 billion in purchases in the new fiscal year. As the publication clarified, special attention will be paid to replacing the ammunition transferred to Kyiv.