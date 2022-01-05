Advance: The continuity of Robert Morales is not assured in #Porteño. He has the possibility of going to soccer abroad, there are two concrete offers and the clubs are willing to pay the termination clause that amounts to 2,000,000 dollars.

Via @FigueJuanma. pic.twitter.com/HCaKcxTDxM

– Bruno Pont (@BrunoPont) January 4, 2022