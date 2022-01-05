With five signings that Cruz Azul has made for the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, they are not yet complete to go in search of the championship and it would seem that at least between one and three more reinforcements would go.
One of the positions in which they seek to reinforce is that of center forward, which has been greatly weakened with the departure of Jonathan Rodriguez who had the highest share of club goals in recent years.
It is expected that the ‘Little head‘exit the Machine and sign in for Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia, club that will pay around $ 6.5 million for his letter so he will leave money in the cement coffers and it will be to bring primarily an attacker.
Robert Morales He is one of the footballers on whom Cruz Azul laid eyes. The young Guarani forward is 22 years old and was one of the figures of Cerro Porteño in the 2021 season. In the Cyclone he has scored 16 goals and has conceded four assists in 44 games, since his arrival in mid-2020.
According to the Guaraní journalist Bruno pont revealed this Tuesday that “the continuity of Robert Morales is not assured in Cerro Porteño. He has the possibility of going to soccer abroad, there are two specific offers and the clubs are willing to pay the termination clause that amounts to 2,000,000 dollars“.
The Machine is one of the interested teams and they hope that the signings will be made as soon as possible, before the transfer market closes on February 1, because in addition, the Clausura 2022 tournament of Mexican soccer starts this January 6.
