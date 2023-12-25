The All-Russian charity project “Dobrofura” collected 21,776,675 rubles

From November 13 to December 22, 2023, the organizers of the all-Russian charity project “Dobrofura” managed to collect 21,776,675 rubles. The project was implemented by the DobroFON program together with the Kontinental Hockey League. All funds are donated to charity.

During the project, two branded trucks moved towards each other from the West and East of Russia. They stopped in 18 cities of the KHL tournament, covering a total of 21,647 kilometers.

The DobroFON charity program multiplied the number of spectators of each game by 100, and at the final in Ufa by 500. Thus, if 2 thousand people came to the match, then in the end 200 thousand rubles were sent to the promotion’s treasury. The funds collected will be equally divided between the charities that KHL clubs have chosen to support.

The trucks were transformed into special zones where, on the days of KHL matches, fans could not only soak up the pre-holiday atmosphere, receive gifts, but also take part in various activities and charitable initiatives. Here visitors could also meet the ambassadors of goodness, get their autograph and take a photo together.

The ambassadors were famous Russian athletes, actors and journalists – Alexey Yagudin, the Averina sisters, Yuri Prilukov, Olesya Krasnomovets, Gennady Orlov, Vladimir Gartsunov, Yana Kudryavtseva, Alexander Mostovoy, Anastasia Tukmacheva, Gennady Orlov, Emma Gadzhieva, Vasily Koshechkin and the KHL mascot Krut.

In total, more than 130 thousand people attended the matches during the project. From the sale of merch and donations from people on the site, 2,819,878 rubles were collected.

“Today the large-scale all-Russian project Dobrofura ends. Our main goal has been achieved – we have not only collected an impressive amount, which will go to charitable foundations in the coming days. But what is equally important is that we attracted many people to participate in the project, all of whom contributed to helping those in need. We are grateful to all our partners who played their role in this event,” said FONBET CEO Sergey Anokhin.

The funds collected during the event will be sent to 13 Russian charitable foundations, including the Russian Foundation for Mercy and Health, VTB Country, Power of Unity, Gift to an Angel, Mantera, and the Foundation for the Development of Adaptive Sports. , “Road to Home”, National Hockey Veterans Foundation, NONC Foundation, “Children’s Hearts”, “Children’s Health and Future”, ANO “SAC “Vera Nadezhda Love”, “No Losses”.