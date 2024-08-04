TASS: Savelyev paid 10 times more for the massacre than Ionov embezzled

Russian Senator Dmitry Savelyev paid 10 times more than Ionov embezzled for the murder of his former business partner Sergei Ionov, which was ultimately staged. This was the amount given to the agency TASS in law enforcement agencies.

As a source familiar with the situation explained, Ionov admitted guilt in embezzling 1.6 million rubles and partially compensated for the damage. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. It is known that in OOO Optomonitoring, which suffered losses from Ionov’s machinations, the senator was the founder, and his sons were co-owners of the company.

Nevertheless, the senator did not forgive his ex-companion and began planning bloody revenge last summer. Law enforcement agencies specified that Savelyev handed over about 10 million rubles for the massacre, which is almost 10 times more than the amount that Ionov embezzled, taking into account the repaid damages.

On August 2, Senator Savelyev was detained in the Federation Council. He was suspected of hiring a former employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia as a killer. For 100 thousand dollars, he intended to deal with Savelyev’s business partner Sergei Ionov, who allegedly embezzled money from their joint company with the senator.

The operatives staged the execution of Ionov, and then forged the ambulance call card and the body inspection protocol. Having obtained this information, Savelyev gave the killer a fee.