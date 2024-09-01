Russian industry generated 9.3 billion tons of waste

According to the results of last year, Russian industry generated 9.3 billion tons of waste. This was 3 percent more than in 2022, reports TASS with reference to data from the audit and consulting network Finexpertiza.

According to analysts, waste management costs were not only the highest compared to other environmental protection activities, but also the fastest growing. In 2023, Russian businesses spent 440.3 billion rubles on this environmental area, which is 34 percent more than the previous year. As Elena Trubnikova, head of Finexpertiza, said, the mass of buried waste decreased by a third over the year, to 1.6 billion tons.

Overall, the experts concluded, the volume of industrial waste has been steadily growing year after year. Over the past 10 years, the only notable exception was 2020, when the figure fell by 10.3 percent to 6.96 billion tons. This was due to the slowdown in all industrial activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.