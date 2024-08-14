Medvedev’s lawyer: working pensioners will receive an increase of up to two thousand rubles

Working pensioners will be able to receive an increase in payments of up to two thousand rubles after the return of indexation of their pensions twice a year, said Natalia Medvedeva, head of the Department of Public and Private Law at the Far Eastern Institute of Management of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. This is written by RIA Novosti.

“The amounts of indexation of insurance pensions for the period 2016-2024 will be paid to working pensioners after they stop working,” the lawyer gave details.

Medvedeva added that the size of the increase will be calculated from the value of the pension point. At the same time, the indexation coefficient for 2025 will be set by the Russian government by the end of 2024.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the return of pension indexation for working pensioners from 2025.