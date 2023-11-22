Actor Sergei Chirkov, who caused a drunken brawl, will pay two thousand rubles

Russian actor and star of the film “Brownie” Sergei Chirkov, who caused a drunken brawl at the youth competition “Street Energy”, will pay two fines. Writes about this Telegram-Mash channel.

The actor was sentenced for smoking in the wrong place and for petty hooliganism; in total, Chirkov will have to pay two thousand rubles.

Before this, the “Brownie” star repented of his actions. “The mistake has been recognized, the conflict is over. I am incredibly ashamed of my behavior, I can’t find a place for myself. Always yours, Brownie,” said the actor, asking not to judge him harshly, since he already “ate all of himself.”

Earlier it became known that Sergei Chirkov, being drunk, obscenely insulted the participants of the competition, lay on the floor of the stage, smoked on the site, and also threatened the people who were filming him on the phone.