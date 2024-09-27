Analyst Bochkina: banks consider transfers over RUB 100 thousand suspicious.

Banks consider transfers over 100 thousand rubles suspicious, although by law they are required to monitor transactions with amounts at least six times higher. Analyst Eryaniya Bochkina stated this in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

“Within the framework of the anti-money laundering system, approximate guidelines have been determined for the amounts of such transfers (more than 100 thousand rubles per day and one million rubles per month), the number of transactions (more than 30 per day), the time between crediting and debiting funds (one minute or less) etc,” Bochkina revealed the details.

Moreover, if the card was previously detected in questionable transactions, then the bank may subsequently block even a small amount.

It was previously reported that banks may block money transfers from Russians to themselves if signs of suspiciousness are detected in such transactions. The Central Bank of Russia reminded that the legislation clearly defines cases when transfers can be suspended or rejected.