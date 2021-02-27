On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Russians bought bouquets in flower shops, the cost of which was about 2.5 thousand rubles. Such data was provided on February 27 by the operator of the fiscal data “Platform OFD”.

The report notes that before the holiday, the average check in flower shops usually doubles.

“For example, on the eve of St. Valentina, February 8-14, 2021, on an annualized basis the average check in the Russian Federation was 2,550 rubles. This is 105% higher than two weeks before the holiday, and 14% higher than last year. The frequency of purchases increased by 2% year-on-year, ”he quotes TASS study.

It is also known that in Moscow the check for flowers was 15% higher than the national one. The residents of the Tyumen region, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug and Yakutia also spent the most on flowers – there the bouquet cost 4.5 thousand rubles.

The report showed that more than 30% of flower shop orders were made online, up 10% from last year.

“The highest demand is expected on the eve of March 8th. As a rule, a week before the holiday, everyone tends to buy flowers in large quantities, the average purchase receipt grows 2-3 times, and the number of purchases exceeds the usual days by 15-20 times. If we focus on the data for February, bouquets of tulips, roses and chrysanthemums, as well as mixed bouquets, are in the lead in the number of purchases, ”added the experts.

Earlier, on February 15, the MTS company reported that about 10% of Russians celebrated Valentine’s Day outside the home. The number of payments in restaurants, cinemas and stores increased by 10% on February 14 compared to other weekends in 2021. A year ago, the number of Russians celebrating a holiday outside the home was about a third higher.

At the same time, analysis of traffic flows, pedestrian traffic and transactions showed that on Valentine’s Day, visits to restaurants and cafes in Russia increased by 11% compared to a typical weekend.