“According to preliminary data, up to 30 percent of the monthly precipitation norm fell in several hours in some areas of the city. The largest amount of precipitation was recorded in the south of the capital – in the Southern Administrative District (up to 23 millimeters), South-Western Administrative District (up to 15 millimeters), and South-Eastern Administrative District (up to 14 millimeters),” the publication says.

Unfavorable weather conditions will continue until the end of the evening, with short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in some places.

Earlier it became known that the streets of the Brateevo and Maryino districts in the southeast of the capital were flooded after heavy rains. Forecasters predicted short-term rain, showers and thunderstorms in places in the capital on Tuesday, August 6. According to forecasts, bad weather is expected from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents of the capital were advised to be careful, not to take shelter under trees and not to park cars near them.