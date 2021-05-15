The majority of Russians (46%) dream of traveling, their own country house (41%) and a high salary (37%). This follows from the results of the survey, during which the respondents were asked what they dream about most often and what amount they need to fulfill their cherished desires.

Also, as a result of a study conducted by Raiffeisenbank, it turned out that the cherished desire of 28% of respondents is an apartment and a car, and 20% – love.

At the same time, 56% of Russians aged 18-25 dream about their own apartment, and citizens from 26 to 55 years old dream of a country house. Of this age group, 44.5% of those surveyed stated such a dream.

Despite the fact that people in the 18-25 age group also more often dream of a high salary (48%) and travel (48%), citizens over 56 years of age (53%) dream most of all about traveling.

People of all ages told about dreams of love, but most of them were between the ages of 18-25 (31%). At the same time, every fifth respondent under the age of 25 declared a desire to get an education abroad, but after 26 years, only 6% said this desire.

For the dream to come true, most of the respondents, according to them, will need at least 5 million rubles. 15% of respondents will need from 3 to 5 million rubles and from 1 to 3 million rubles. At the same time, 14% of Russians said that their dreams are not measured in money.

“The most expensive dreams are an apartment, a house, a car and travel. About 46% of respondents who dream of finding love believe that searching for it will cost more than 5 million rubles, “the text of the study cites. RBK Saturday 15 May.

According to the survey, with age, Russians need more and more funds to fulfill their dreams. So, if survey participants aged 18-25 can fulfill their dream for up to 1,000 rubles, then in the 46-55 age group, the majority of respondents (42%) will need more than 5 million rubles.

Almost half of the respondents – 49% – plan to save money in order to fulfill their dream, and another 47% – to earn more. At the same time, 27% of survey participants believe that a loan will help them make their dreams come true.

It also turned out that the dreams of Russians differ from each other depending on the dream of residence. Thus, 31% of respondents from Moscow dream of education abroad (31%) and a magnificent wedding (30%). At the same time, 33% of the study participants from St. Petersburg dream of a pet, 30% of a wedding, and 27% of love.

The majority of respondents from Krasnodar (55%) and almost half (44%) from Rostov-on-Don dream of their own home. The most expensive dreams were found among respondents from Chelyabinsk and Moscow, where 46% and 45% of respondents estimated them at more than 5 million.

The study involved about 1.5 thousand people over 18 years old.

On May 12, it became known that residents of Russia, on average, need 173 thousand rubles a month to feel happy. According to the results of a survey conducted by the SuperJob service, Muscovites need the most for happiness – 224 thousand rubles. It was noted that this indicator is higher for men than for women – 192 thousand and 155 thousand rubles, respectively.