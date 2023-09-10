Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmygal: $1.6 billion was allocated to restore the country

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal in his Telegram– the channel named the amount of money that was allocated to restore the country. According to him, it exceeds 60 billion hryvnia (about 1.6 billion dollars).

“More than 60 billion hryvnia have already been allocated for rapid recovery, in particular for mine clearance, restoration of people’s housing, restoration and protection of critical infrastructure,” he wrote.

The politician added that the pace of recovery of the Ukrainian economy is growing.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna said that the country would be ready to join the European Union (EU) within the next two years, but the country could become a NATO member before this date.