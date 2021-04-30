Insurance companies in Russia paid out more than 2.48 billion rubles per year on policies covering the risks of coronavirus. This was reported by the Izvestia newspaper with reference to the organization.

So, the average price of such insurance varied from 3.3 to 8.4 thousand rubles, and the amount of compensation for it – from 2.4 to 43 thousand rubles. The conditions for compensation also varied: some guaranteed it in the event of a positive PCR test, others only in case of hospitalization or a serious course of the disease. Refunds were denied in 11.5 percent of cases, the Bank of Russia reported.

It is noted that with an increase in vaccinated citizens, the popularity of such policies will decline. However, if in the future new strains appear against which existing vaccines cannot protect, then the demand for them may, on the contrary, grow.