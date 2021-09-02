The transfer market has been one of the most horrible in memory for FC Barcelona. He has incorporated three players at zero cost to whom it has cost him to register in LaLiga due to the high salary of the club and in the section of casualties he has fired in the most painful and traumatic way possible the best player in his history.
Messi’s departure has overshadowed practically everything, but at the last moment before the market closed they also let Griezmann out. More than one fan showed their joy at letting go of a player who never performed up to expectations, but the numbers say that without Leo and without Antoine, Barça has run out of a goal. Or at least without half of his goals.
Last season, FC Barcelona scored 122 goals in all the competitions it played. Of all of them, 38 were the work of the Argentine and 20 of the French. In total, Barcelona has lost 58 goals in just one month; that is, 47.54% of the total of the goals scored last season. The rest of the Barcelona strikers fell far short of those figures. Dembélé saw goal 11 times, Braithwaite 7, Ansu Fati scored 5 goals before injury and Trincao, now at Wolverhampton, scored 3.
In addition to his top scorers, Koeman has also lost his squad’s top assistants. The Argentine star distributed a total of 14 assists while the Frenchman gave 13 passes on goal, which makes the loss of offensive potential of the Barça team even more evident.
The players who have come for reinforcement, Agüero, Memphis and De Jong will have to make forget those 58 goals. Last season Kun scored 20 for Manchester City, Depay 22 for Lyon and De Jong 9 for Sevilla. It will be necessary to see if this course in Barcelona they manage to maintain that level.
