The sustainable consumption guide issued by the Sustainability Year Team in the UAE revealed that more than 3.27 million tons of food is wasted annually in the UAE, indicating that this amount is enough to feed more than seven million people, and warned that it is not just about statistics, as it Food waste has a significant impact on the environment, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and wasting valuable resources.

In detail, the General Sustainability Team confirmed the possibility of taking many simple steps to make a positive impact in the home or workplace, indicating its keenness to provide practical solutions in the sustainable consumption guide that can be applied easily, starting from rationalizing energy and water consumption, to reducing waste, and choosing friendly products. environment to begin the journey towards sustainability.

He pointed out that the increase in environmentally friendly foods in food is inspired by the cultural value of moderation and responsible consumption, especially since making sustainable choices for a better future begins with our food choices, reducing food waste and adding more plant foods to our diet to positively influence the environment, health and the future. the earth.

The guide identified some practical solutions to reduce food waste and effective ways to make a positive impact, including future planning, using measuring tools, dividing dishes, hand measurements, in addition to eating carefully and wisely, indicating that preparing a shopping list to reduce food waste, save money and facilitate planning For meals, by buying only what we need, we can avoid having to throw out leftovers and simplify our meal preparation routine.

The guide emphasized that measuring cups and spoons and kitchen scales help in controlling the appropriate amount of food, and dividing dishes helps to visualize the amount of sizes for each food group, and estimating portion sizes using the hand contributes to controlling food quantities, stressing the importance of paying attention to the signals of hunger and satiety issued by the body to eat Appropriate nutritional quantities.

The guide identified nine advantages of relying on plant food, including reducing the risk of chronic diseases, improving the health of the digestive system, consuming a variety of plant foods that promote a balanced and healthy system of gut bacteria, controlling and maintaining ideal weight, reducing the carbon footprint, and reducing the land area and the amount of water and resources. other uses, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce deforestation and land degradation, in addition to reducing energy.

The guide indicated that plant foods are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. In addition, plant foods are rich in fiber, which enhances the health of the digestive system by maintaining the health of gut microbes and reducing the risk of infection. Constipation and other digestive problems, in addition to the fact that plant foods are lower in calories and richer in fiber compared to animal foods, which may help in healthy weight loss or weight maintenance.

The guide confirmed that the carbon impact of plant-based diets is less than diets that contain a high percentage of animal products, and that growing plant foods requires less land, water and other resources compared to raising livestock for food, in addition to that plant-based diets help reduce From greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, eating more plant-based foods helps reduce deforestation and land degradation that harm ecosystems and wildlife locally, in addition to choosing plant-based foods that help reduce the energy and resources required to transport and process food.

• The Sustainability Team: “Wasting food means wasting resources used in its production, such as water, energy and labor.”

• 3.2 tons of food is wasted annually in the country

Excessive consumption of food

The Sustainable Consumption Guide issued by the Sustainability Year Team in the UAE warned against overeating, and stressed the importance of controlling the amount of food for better health, as eating large amounts of food leads to consuming more calories than necessary, which may cause weight gain and health problems. Reducing the amount of food suitable for each person can also help control the calories consumed and improve public health, in addition to determining appropriate quantities of various foods, which allows obtaining all the nutrients that the body needs.

He pointed out that wasting food means wasting the resources that were used in its production such as water, energy and labor, which constitutes unnecessary pressure on natural resources and contributes to the deterioration of the environment resulting from the disposal of food residues in landfills to putrefaction and thus the emission of methane gases, which is a strong gas. Greenhouses that contribute to climate change. Wasted food also contributes to the eradication of trees and the destruction of the environment of natural organisms, with an increase in the demand for land to grow more food. In addition, the transportation of wasted food contributes to an increase in carbon emissions and other polluting substances harmful to the environment.