The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs “Atameken” announced an increase in the amount of damage from the riots in Kazakhstan. According to analysts, by the morning of Tuesday, January 11, it had grown to $ 220 million. Writes about it RIA News…

According to the organization, by Monday morning the amount of damage was $ 215 million – which means that in just a day, business entities suffered $ 5 million.

“As of 9.00 (6.00 Moscow time) on January 11, the total amount of damage was, according to rough estimates, more than 95.3 billion tenge (in Almaty 93.8 billion tenge),” the message says.

In nine regions of Kazakhstan, 1,528 affected business entities and 1709 objects were identified. Most of them are in Almaty – 1408 subjects and 1578 objects.

The most affected enterprises were trade (1448), the financial sector (37), catering (32), logistics (nine) and two media outlets.

Earlier, the Top10VPN portal estimated the damage to the economy of Kazakhstan due to the disconnection of the Internet. According to experts, the country’s economy has lost $ 189 million.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament. The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata.

The incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the protesters terrorists. At his request, the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization entered Kazakhstan to settle the situation.