The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan “Atameken” has calculated the amount of damage from the protests in the country, which escalated into riots. It is reported by RIA News…

It is noted that the total amount of damage, according to rough estimates, exceeded 92.3 billion tenge or $ 212 million, of which 90.7 billion tenge in Almaty.

Earlier it became known that the number of those detained during the protests in Kazakhstan exceeded five thousand people. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic specified the number – it is 5135 participants in the riots.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 due to rising gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, as well as consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.