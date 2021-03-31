Financial losses from the blocking of the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given could reach $ 1 billion, said the head of the waterway department, Osama Rabia, on March 31.

“Estimates, if God willing, will reach a billion dollars,” the agency quoted him as saying Reuters…

On March 23, in the south of the Suez Canal, the Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground, blocking traffic. The vessel carried over 20 thousand heavy containers, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class, with a length of 400 m and a width of 59 m.

The container ship was refloated on March 29. The vessel, with the help of tugs, began to move in a northerly direction towards the lakes for technical inspection. The Egyptian Embassy in Russia said that traffic on the Suez Canal was restored.

Canal administration chief Osama Rabia said the blocking of the Suez Canal by the container ship Ever Given was an accident. He indirectly blamed the ship’s captain for the incident.

