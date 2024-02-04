Germany's exit from the European Union will deprive the union of a fifth of its budget

The amount of damage from Germany's possible exit from the European Union and the negative consequences for the German economy have become known. The relevant material is published RIA News with reference to our own analytics.

According to the agency, the association will lose a fifth of its total budget. “Direct losses in GDP could amount to at least 227 billion euros, and labor outflows of up to 8 percent,” the report said.

At the same time, according to European statistics, the estimated volume of the EU budget for 2024 is 143 billion euros. Of this, 137 billion comes from direct investments from EU member states. At the same time, Germany contributes 21.2 percent of the entire union budget – 30.3 billion euros.

In addition, it is noted that with the exit from the EU, German trade, as well as personnel issues, may noticeably suffer. Thus, people who previously freely came to work in Germany will need to obtain visas and work permits in another country.

In January, the consequences of Ukraine's accession to the European Union for its economy were assessed. According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Ukraine is a serious problem for Europe, regardless of its conflict with Russia.