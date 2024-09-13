Sport Image has revealed that the signing of Ousmane Dembele by FC Barcelona, from Borussia Dortmund, was the third most expensive in history.
The German media Sport Image has revealed in a detailed report the exorbitant figures that Borussia Dortmund have received for some of their most sought-after players, such as Ousmane Dembélé, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland, since 2015.
In the case of Dembélé’s signing for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017, the transfer reached a total of 148 million euros, making it the third most expensive transfer in history at the time. This figure includes 105 million in a fixed amount and another 43 million in easy-to-meet bonuses.
According to the aforementioned outlet, these additional bonuses included payments for relatively simple achievements, such as Barcelona qualifying for the Champions League on two occasions, which generated ten million euros for Dortmund. Furthermore, the report notes that the French winger’s price was significantly inflated due to the pressure the Catalan club was facing at the time, having been beaten by Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, which meant that Barca needed a high-impact signing to please their fans.
This situation was exploited by the then Borussia Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc, who managed to include a series of bonuses in the contract that further increased the cost of the transfer. The report highlights other major operations by the German team over the last decade, including the recent sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, which is also detailed with shocking figures. Dembélé’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain last season for 50 million euros has closed a controversial chapter for Barça, who paid a high price for a signing that did not always meet initial expectations.
