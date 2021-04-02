The Amorebieta players protested today against the Spanish Federation for having forced them to play against Racing despite having five players positive for COVID-19. Just at the moment when the Andalusian Peña Varela whistled the start of the game, the blue players, who had agreed with their racinguista colleagues, sat on the grass, all of them muffled with hygienic masks.

After a minute, the racinguista captain, Jon Ander, a former Amorebieta player, threw the ball out and the game resumed normally. And without masks. The match ended with victory for the Santanderians (1-2), who came back with goals from Riki and Cedric the initial goal of the debutant Juan García.

The Amorebieta players were like this for a minute after the kickoff.

Nacho Cubero (AS)



The match was played in Urritxe, the Amorebieta municipal field, behind closed doors, following the instructions of the Basque Government, in the fourth hour in which the clash was scheduled. It was initially set for last Sunday at 12:00, it was advanced to Saturday at 4:30 p.m., to be delayed to Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., when the coronavirus outbreak was manifested in the blue changing room, for later, after the protest of the Amore, finish the RFEF accepting to delay it to Friday, at 17:00. But not a minute more, even though the Biscayns continued to insist that the most logical thing due to the state of health of the blue squad was to continue postponing or suspending and applying the coefficient provided for in the competition rules.