Minority shareholders ‘receivership AbengoaShares has withdrawn its bid for Abenewco1 following the Amodio brothers’ decision to withdraw their plan to take over the company after finding “unforeseen risks” in the company after conducting an audit. In this way, the Mexican group Caabsa, which is through which they had announced their intention to buy, decided last night from Mexico “to temporarily desist in the intention to purchase Abenewco1” and, according to sources from the Spanish receivership, it will be difficult for them to recover .

These sources have also pointed out that the withdrawal of the Amodio was mainly due, in addition to the financial situation of the group, to the conditions imposed by the Abengoa management and the creditors, who are more inclined to enter the Californian fund Terramar. This group presented a specific offer last Monday that it made public through the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Faced with this situation, AbengoaShares, headed by the investor Clemente Fernández, once again finds itself a capitalist partner that can cope with Terramar’s offer. Given this, Fernández has decided to order his lawyers to channel the request for an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in order to clarify the situation.

The initial offer of the Amodio and AbengoaShares, to which the EPI Ultramar Energy fund had also been added, provided for the rescue request valued at 249 million requested from the solvency fund managed by SEPI. The offer, which has been presented to the bankruptcy administrator, consists of a contribution of 200 million euros, of which 50 million would be used to increase capital, 15 would correspond to a convertible bond and 135 in the form of credits, which would be financed by the Norwegian firm Artic, specialized in investments in renewables. To this would be added a line of guarantees of 50 million.

The capital increase of 50 million would be carried out in two phases. A first, of 25 million, for all Abengoa SA shareholders who would generate preferential subscription rights over Abenewco1 shares. And a second for the same amount that would be subscribed by the new industrial partners, who agree to maintain Abenewco1’s headquarters in Seville and to avoid the group’s dismantling, as well as to maintain employment and current subsidiaries. Likewise, their objective was to rescue Abengoa SA from the bankruptcy that it presented in January.

In this way, In this way, the capital of the current Abengoa subsidiary would be distributed among the Amodio, with 35%; the current shareholders, with another 35%, and 30% that the creditors would control. AbengoaShares held a significant stake and guaranteed the Spanishness of the company. The minority parties had expressed their fear that Terramar’s offer was a threat to dismantle the group against their own, which meant “the continuity of the company in Spain, the maintenance of jobs and social peace.”

For its part, Terramar, which made its interest in Abenewco1 official on Monday, has also requested aid of 249 million from SEPI. It also proposes a capital increase of 60 million to keep 70% of the subsidiary. The strategy focuses on a contribution of 200 million euros (150 in the form of credit and 50 as capital) to control 70% of the company, the same percentage that the Amodio and current Abengoa shareholders would control. The rest would remain under the control of the current creditors, although the state rescue fund could enter the capital.