Junts put the cards on the table on the night of 23-J ―”We will not make Pedro Sánchez president in exchange for nothing,” said his head of the list, Míriam Nogueras― and the next day he showed them: “amnesty” is one of the words that, since that day, the leaders of the force led by former president Carles Puigdemont repeat as a condition to facilitate an investiture of the PSOE candidate. A requirement of difficult constitutional fit —in 2021, a proposal along these lines was reported against by the lawyers of the Congress— and which socialists have always flatly rejected. The ultimate goal of the pro-independence party is to overthrow —or render null and void— the judicial cases derived from the processsome still to be prosecuted and others with disqualification sentences that are being served.

The autumn 2017 independence challenge resulted in a tidal wave of processes that are now distributed among the Supreme Court, the National Court and the courts of Catalonia. These are the main ones:

The escapees. four leaders of the process remain on the run from justice: the expresident Carlos Puigdemont; its former directors Toni Comín and Lluís Puig; and Marta Rovira, general secretary of ERC. The Prosecutor’s Office has already asked Judge Pablo Llarena to issue a new international arrest warrant against Puigdemont and Comín, who are MEPs, after the General Court of the European Union (TGUE) withdrew the immunity of both. They are claimed for embezzlement and disobedience, crimes that imply possible prison sentences. Rovira is now only prosecuted for disobedience (which does not lead to jail, only disqualification), because in 2022 the Government agreed with ERC to eliminate the crime of sedition.

Former counselor Clara Ponsatí, who is also only charged with disobedience, also fled in 2017, but, once the sedition was eliminated, she has returned to Spain several times this year and the judge, who had to order her arrest to take her statement , has just finished the investigation of his case. Anna Gabriel, a former CUP deputy who fled to Switzerland in 2018, also returned to Spain in 2022 and is on trial for disobedience. Another escaped in 2017, the current counselor Meritxell Serret, returned in 2021 and was sentenced last April by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia to one year of disqualification for disobedience.

Senior charges pending trial. Despite agreeing with the Government on a reform of the Criminal Code that lowered the crime of embezzlement, ERC failed in its attempt to thereby reduce the criminal liability of many of its middle managers who collaborated in the process, because the Supreme Court considered that this reform could not be applied to this case. The threat of high prison terms for this crime affects close to 40 people —21 of them, former senior officials of Junts and ERC— who are on trial in Catalonia for the preparations for the illegal referendum on 1-O and the international promotion of the process with public funds. All are pending trial. Among them, Josep Maria Jové and Lluís Salvadó, Oriol Junqueras’ most trusted people and for whom the Prosecutor’s Office is asking for between six and seven years in prison.

In another case is Miquel Buch, former Minister of the Interior, of Junts, who was tried this July for allegedly paying an adviser to act as an escort for Puigdemont in Belgium, and is awaiting sentencing. The causes for disobedience against the members of the Parliamentary Tables during the process. And the Court of Accounts has set the hearing for the diversion of funds for the foreign promotion of the sovereign challenge for November 17.

The disqualification of Junqueras. Despite the pardons and the embezzlement reform, the Supreme Court confirmed in June that former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras and three former councilors (Jordi Turull, Dolors Bassa and Raül Romeva) should continue to be disqualified from holding public office until the next decade.

The CDRs. Another very delicate case is found in the National Court, which prosecuted 12 members of the Defense Committees of the Republic (CDR) for belonging to a terrorist organization — attributing eight, even, possession and manufacture of explosives. This judicial body is also investigating the Tsunami Democràtic movement, which in 2019 organized the massive protests against the sentence of the process. In addition, in the courts of Catalonia there are scattered cases against the participants in those altercations: for example, the Court of Barcelona has tried this week three young people arrested for riots in the Urquinaona square (Barcelona), where fire barricades were erected and there were clashes between demonstrators and police. The Prosecutor’s Office requests for them sentences of up to 14 years in prison.

Other derivatives. One of the questions that Junts must answer is whether it includes Laura Borràs, the current president of the party, in this package of hypothetical amnestied recipients. Borrás was sentenced in March to four and a half years in prison for corruption, in a case that has nothing to do with the process —for cutting up contracts, illegally, to award them by hand to a computer scientist when she directed the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC). However, the politician has appealed that ruling and defends that her conviction responds to a persecution for her independence ideas. Gonzalo Boye, a lawyer for several secessionist leaders and accused of money laundering in a drug trafficking case, also maintains this thesis.