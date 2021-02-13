The Bolivian Legislative Assembly, controlled by Evo Morales’ Movement for Socialism, approved the controversial presidential decree of amnesty and pardon “for humanitarian reasons and political persecution” for more than 1,000 supporters of the former president.

The rule will benefit a thousand people, and could reach the former president himself, in protection of those processed between October 21, 2019 and October 17, 2020, during the interim presidency of Jeanine Añez.

The opposition immediately expressed its fear that the law would leave impunity various crimes following the political crisis that erupted after the October 2019 elections, which were canceled amid allegations of fraud.

The protests that shook the country after then-President Morales was proclaimed the winner while his main rival, Carlos Mesa, denounced an alleged manipulation, left more than 30 deaths.

“Impunity in favor of Morales and his government leadership,” said opposition deputy Carlos Alarcón this Saturday at a press conference at the Assembly facilities.

President Luis Arce -who was Minister of Economy during the government of Evo Morales- sent to the Legislative Assembly the decree of “granting amnesty and pardon for humanitarian reasons and politically persecuted” of the interim government of former President Áñez, who assumed the power after the resignation of Morales, in November 2019.

Congress approved the norm by an absolute majority while the opposition shouted “Democracy yes, dictatorship no” and “Justice”.

“It is an action that shows that Luis Arce and the Legislative Assembly are dependent on Morales. They do not respect justice or democracy,” former president Carlos Mesa, leader of the largest opposition force in Congress, wrote on his Twitter account. he lost last October’s elections in which Arce won in the first round.

The Bolivian Parliament approved the controversial amnesty decree on Friday night. Photo: EFE

The beneficiaries

“The amnesty will benefit more than 1,000 people who consider themselves to be politically persecuted” during Áñez’s government, said the president of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, at a press conference. As well Inmates will be pardoned.

When asked if Morales would be among the beneficiaries, he replied that “justice would have to determine.”

Morales has legal proceedings for various crimes, including electoral fraud, sedition and terrorism, initiated in Áñez’s administration.

The new law establishes that the amnesty will be for people who were criminally prosecuted in “frank violation of their human rights, guarantees and constitutional freedoms for alleged commission of crimes that are directly related to social conflicts between October 21, 2019 and October 17, 2020 “.

Jeanine Añez, former interim president of Bolivia. Photo: AFP

Political crisis and legal accusations

The crisis began on October 21, 2019 after reports of an alleged electoral fraud to give Morales, who was seeking his fourth consecutive term, the winner.

The former president annulled the elections and tried to call for new elections, but in the face of strong protests, he resigned and took asylum in Mexico and later in Argentina. He returned to the country after Arce took office last November.

In November 2019, the then senator Áñez was proclaimed interim president, due to the resignation of the heads of the two legislative chambers. International organizations criticized his management for the use of force against protesters and the judicial persecution of Morales supporters.

Political differences were brought to justice with cross-accusations, so last November the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) sent a group of experts to develop an independent and impartial work on the 2019 crisis in the country.

Meanwhile, three days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office charged a military man who was in charge of the state entity in charge of the distribution of hydrocarbons, whom he accused of the deaths that occurred in the city of El Alto, neighboring La Paz, in the conflicts of 2019.

Source: Hours later, the First Anti-Corruption and Violence Against Women Sentencing Court sentenced peasant leader Rafael Quispe, current candidate for the governorship of La Paz and former vice minister of Áñez’s administration, to two years in prison, after five years of Former candidate Felipa Quispe, from the ruling party, filed a lawsuit for political harassment. In Bolivia, the law provides that a sentence of less than two years does not have a prison.

