Since yesterday, the Governor Ruben Rochathe majority of the mayors, deputies, the high commands and sympathizers of Brunette They left for Mexico City to participate in the so-called AMLO Festivalwhich will take place in the afternoon at the plinth of the Mexico Citysummoned by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to commemorate the 5th anniversary of his triumph.

AMLO It is customary to gather crowds and this occasion will not be the exception, the main challenge that has been set is to fill the plinthto demonstrate that it still has strength, that the government has not weakened and the only condition that it placed on the political groups of the Fourth Transformationspecifically at “the caps” that they are fully involved in the internal conflict, that they do not turn the event into a cheering contest, that they refrain from politicizing it.

After this event, next week the president will come to Sinaloa againto inaugurate the Badiraguato-Parral highway and in advance, once again speculations are allowed to come, that it comes to the “golden triangle”, which he renamed “the triangle of goodness” to the land of the drug lords drug trafficking, although on each visit he has urged not to stigmatize Sinaloa. Surely the leaders of the producers will seek an interview with him.

Potpourri. At the height of political tourism, the PRD senator Miguel Angel Mancera visited yesterday culiacanpromoting the idea of ​​coalition governments and self-promoting himself and took the opportunity to launch the hook and publicly invite the leader of the PAS, Hector Melesio Cuen to join the opposition alliance formed up to now by: the PRI, PAN and PRD and also makes a call to Citizen movement to integrate to give the fight to Brunette and their allies.

The chances are almost nil mancera to be elected a candidate for the presidency but he cannot miss the opportunity to promote his party that is on the brink of extinction and also seek some consolation prize.

TEROQUE. He Governor Ruben Rocha The day before yesterday he came to El Teroque Viejo, located on the banks of the river, in the municipality of El Fuerte, almost on the border with Ahome, to keep his word, to inaugurate the 4.7-kilometer highway in which a little more than 30 million dollars were invested. pesos and that a few months ago he had promised them that he would build with what they will be able to get out of the ancestral marginalization suffered by its inhabitants, the majority of indigenous origin who in the rainy season had problems leaving or entering the town.

COURT. The conflict between the ahome town hall and the Federal electricity commissionYesterday, personnel from the state-owned company tried to cut off the power supply to the offices of the municipal palace and to prevent it, the authorities had to surround the facilities with armed police. Treasurer Antonio Vega assures that there must be a confusion because they have already paid the receipt for the month of June and they are also covered.

