On the streets of downtown Mexico City, more and more products can be seen with the image of a friendly, smiling old man: the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. There are stuffed animals, mugs, pins, t-shirts, socks and even a talking doll. You might think that this is a government advertising strategy, however, it has to do with an entire industry in which hundreds of families work and which emerged as a result of the high popularity of the president (around 65% approval). The success of the Amlitos has surprised advertising experts and politicians themselves, turning them into a phenomenon.

Amlito AMLO is the acronym used to affectionately refer to Andrés Manuel López Obrador or AMLO, as many know the president. The idea for the design came from the mind of José Hernández, better known as Hernández, a famous cartoonist who is very close to the president. “In 2006, during the electoral campaign and before they committed fraud against us, the opposition had launched the message that López Obrador was a danger to Mexico. So to counterattack, I came up with the idea of ​​drawing the candidate in a friendly and cheerful way,” the cartoonist tells this newspaper. This is how “Amlito” came about, which was accompanied by the phrase: “Smile, we are going to win.” The drawing was used in other electoral campaigns, although it was not until the 2018 elections when the boom. People started printing stickerst-shirts, dolls, key chains and the design became popular among the president’s followers throughout the country.

One of the AMLITOS illustrated by cartoonist Hernández. Courtesy of Hernandez

Although Hernández has registered the design with the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI), he claims that it is a drawing that no longer belongs to him. “The Amlito It belongs to the town and I am very happy that people use it to sell their products.” He says that at first he collected the things that came out and that the most extravagant things he has found are sheets and towels with the face of López Obrador and the famous “Amlitros”, plastic containers for drinking pulque or beer. “The Amlito “It is a friendly caricature of the president, with white hair, small eyes, prominent teeth and a swirl in his hair that makes him unmistakable,” says the cartoonist, who was inspired by the work of Quino, author of Mafalda, and Charles M. Schultz, creator of Charlie Brown, for his design. “The truth is that I never imagined how successful it would be,” he admits.

—And what does the president think? Amlito?

—He smiled at me and said that “I was very awesome”.

Armando Ruiz, marketing expert and creator of the podcast Marketing to go, He points out that this is not the first time that a caricature of a politician has been made in Mexico to sell products, however, the strange thing is that on this occasion it is done from a positive angle. “The closest thing is the case of Carlos Salinas, however, these products were created in a negative way, to denigrate the character,” he adds. “The design of the Amlito “It takes the character’s features and makes them family-friendly, a bit like what happens with the Dr. Simi doll,” says the expert, referring to the mascot that represents a pharmacy chain.

Ruiz points out that the phenomenon of Amlitos It is only possible because there is a market that wants to buy them. Most of the souvenir and craft stalls in the Historic Center attest to this, with the president’s face appearing on all of them. “If there are products, it is because there is a public ready to buy them,” he says. The marketing expert has analyzed this and other phenomena among the Mexican public and agrees that an industry was triggered around the figure of López Obrador because there is an emotional connection with the character. “In marketing, this phenomenon is known as lovemark“That is, an emotional bond is established with a brand, as happens with football teams, for example,” he says.

The success of the stuffed animals with López Obrador’s face grew very quickly among the politician’s followers during the 2018 campaign — the year in which he became president — and has spread even further during his six years in office. On a corner of the Zócalo, between the National Palace [la residencia presidencial] and the Cathedral, Armando Monter sells hundreds of López Obrador objects every day, including many Amlitos. His card also says that he is the president of the National Obradorista Front, a group linked to the so-called fourth transformation. “Right now we are 40 families who make a living from making and selling most of these products,” he says. The tent he runs is of considerable size and people keep coming. “How much is this stuffed animal?” asks a woman. “That one costs 200 [pesos], breastthis one that speaks in seven sentences about the president for 650 (about 30 dollars)″, the seller answers. There are lighters, umbrellas, slippers, beer mugs, handbags, earrings, wallets, lots of little dolls, fridge magnets and even a life-size bust.

Armando Monter sells items belonging to President López Obrador in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Almudena Barragan Gaspar

Valeria and her friends are 20 years old and are buying several things. “I am bringing socks for my mom and a stuffed animal keychain for myself,” says the girl. They all agree that they want to take a souvenir of the outgoing president because he has been “the first leftist president in Mexico” and “someone who has done a lot for the elderly and young people,” they point out. The girls were not able to vote in the 2018 elections, however, in the June 2 elections, all but one of them admit that they voted for Claudia Sheinbaum, López Obrador’s political heir.

The industry that has developed in recent years also aims to continue selling Claudia Sheinbaum figures, although the design of the future president does not have as much public. People like the AmlitoIn Xonacatlán, State of Mexico, the Peluches Alacrán factory produces about 10,000 López Obrador stuffed animals every week, which they sell to merchants throughout the country. “It is one of the most in-demand stuffed animals,” says the head of the workshop, Betty Saavedra, who admits that she has her own at home.

Xonacatlán, a few kilometers from Toluca, in the State of Mexico, is famous for being the town of stuffed animals. There, most families have been dedicated to this industry for decades. However, Saavedra recognizes that this is the first time they have made stuffed animals with the face of a president. “I think everyone wants a Amlito “We have a stuffed animal to remember the president because he was very loved,” says the woman. The factory offers several options, one for every pocket: “The 50-centimeter ones with a black suit cost 180 pesos (about nine dollars); the medium-sized ones cost 85 pesos (four dollars) and the smallest ones to put in the cart, 45 pesos (two dollars),” says Saavedra.

A vendor displays a doll with the image of López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum in the Zócalo of Mexico City. Christian Palma

The marketing expert points out that there is a direct relationship between the boom of López Obrador’s stuffed animals, the phenomenon kawaii from Japan and the arrival of stores like Miniso, which sell thousands of these cute-looking dolls every day, following the aesthetics of Hello Kitty, for example. “The Mexican public welcomed this aesthetic with open arms and it was the natural step for AMLO’s stuffed animal to become a success, a token, “a symbol,” says Ruiz. Armando Monter is clear about this: of the hundreds of objects he sells, his favorite is a stuffed animal of the president made of very soft material and very similar to the aesthetics of the kawaii Ruiz comments: “Whether you are more or less politically aligned with López Obrador, what is undeniable is what he has achieved in terms of branding“, the specialist points out. “If the government had made an advertising campaign, people would not have given it so much love,” he comments.

This is the case in Venezuela, for example, where action figures were also made with the image of President Nicolás Maduro. They called him Super Mustache. The product did not catch on. “They gave it to all the children but it did not become a product.” tokenrather it was seen as a campaign to whitewash Maduro’s image,” explains Ruiz. The success of the Amlitoshowever, it is a phenomenon that arises from the public’s own interest and is similar to the success generated by the image of Frida Kahlo, present in all kinds of crafts, clothing and souvenirs. As its creator mentions, Amlito It became something that belonged to the people and ended up being part of the collective imagination.

A hand holds an ‘Amlito’ doll during the celebration of the 5 years of Morena’s victory in the elections. Alberto Roa (CUARTOSCURO)

