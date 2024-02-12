After almost a decade on the market, the main line of Amiibo of Super Smash Bros. will come to an end with the release of the Sora figure. Those lucky ones who already have this collector's item in their hands, They have noticed a noticeable change in the boxwhich could indicate what the future of these NFC toys is.

Through social networks, a video has been shared that shows us the complete Sora Amiibo box, where you can see a quite noticeable change at the rear.

The Sora amiibo has the generic artwork on the back of the box. Come on, Nintendo! You couldn't make the LAST Smash amiibo have a matching box? https://t.co/0973mGqZyB — Amiibo News (@AmiiboNews) February 11, 2024

Unlike other boxes, Sora's packaging features generic Amiibo art on the back. In comparison, the packaging in the rest of the collection features with a series of images that show us how these figures can be used on devices such as the 3DS and Wii U.

Let's remember that Amiibo originated during the Wii U generation, so almost 10 years have passed since this element was conceived, and it has not changed since then. While there are some who are happy with eliminating these two consoles, many more have complained about the lack of something that could better illustrate Super Smash Bros. Ultimateor the Nintendo Switch.

Considering that rumors have indicated that the Switch's successor will be backward compatible, it is likely that this new piece of hardware also has NFC support, which opens the door for us to see more Amiibo in the future, even if they are not related to Super Smash Bros., which it totally wouldn't be. In addition to the figures created by Nintendo, Yacht Club Games made a Shovel Knight Amiibo, something that more companies could imitate in the future.

Editor's Note:

It is very likely that when a new Super Smash Bros. is announced, the Amiibo of this series will return. Along with this, Nintendo will not stop the production of these figures. Their success is so great that there is no doubt that they will continue to be part of the company's identity in the future.

Via: Nintendo Wire