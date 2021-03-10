The CDU and CSU crash violently in the polls. Nine corona months and three affairs have badly affected the Union.

Munich – Last summer, the Union was still sunbathing 40 percent soaring. Now, nine pandemic months and two amigo affairs later, the CDU and CSU have plummeted to 30 percent nationwide.

CDU and CSU shortly before the elections in the polls low: Now Laschet is under pressure

In Baden-Württemberg, where a new state parliament will be elected next Sunday *, the previous junior partner could even fall out of the government entirely: In surveys, the Southwest CDU is already eleven points behind the Greens of Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann. Even an alliance between the Greens and the FDP, a so-called lime coalition (green outside, yellow inside) does not only appear mathematically possible. The FDP * top candidate Hans-Ulrich Rülke also considers it politically conceivable.

In the fight against the downward trend in the super election year, the alarmed Union leadership relies on internal clarification. CDU boss Armin Laschet *, as a possible candidate for chancellor under pressure to succeed, calls on his party friends to “clean the table”: “If anyone has done such business, he has time to tell me personally very quickly,” he said the ARD. “If not, we’ll do it.”

Union crashes violently: Two CDU men in focus – Löbel and Nüßlein are said to have suppressed huge sums of money

So far, two politicians have been targeted: The Löbel affair: The CDU politician’s company is said to have collected commissions of around 250,000 euros because it brokered sales contracts for Corona * masks between a supplier and two private companies. Löbel has resigned from the CDU * and resigned from the Bundestag. The Mannheim public prosecutor’s office is investigating him.

The Nüßlein affair: The CSU MP is also said to have collected a six-figure sum for brokering supply contracts for FFP2 masks to the federal government and the Bavarian state government. The Munich Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him. He too has resigned from the party and parliamentary group, but he wants to keep his Bundestag mandate.

Additional income from German politicians: CDU and CSU MPs collect almost 15 million

But when are people’s representatives allowed to work outside the box and how are they regulated?

According to the law on representatives, the exercise of the mandate must be the focus of a member of the Bundestag. Additional income must be reported if it is more than 1,000 euros a month or 10,000 euros a year. The sums involved are substantial. According to the transparency platform “Parliament Watch.de“CDU members received a total of 8.7 million euros in ancillary income in the current 19th electoral period up to 31.7.2020, the CSU 5.7 million, the FDP around 5 million, the SPD 2.3 million, the AfD 1.8 million, the Left 822,000 and the Greens 122,000 euros. (AW) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.