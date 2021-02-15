The Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) expressed its condolences on Monday for the death of former President Carlos Menem, at age 90.

With a different tone from that used by the Delegation of Argentine Israelite Associations (DAIA) in the harsh statement issued hours after Menem’s death, the AMIA stated that “the duel is a sacred moment that must be approached with the utmost respect.”

“Reflection and accompaniment must prevail, with no room for opportunistic gestures or remarks,” they remarked from the Association.

The AMIA also recalled that during his tenure “the two most important terrorist attacks were perpetrated against our country that still remain unpunished and for which we will continue to demand justice. “

However, they remarked that “it will be the historical evolution that evaluates his mandate, his successes, errors and pending accounts.”

“Undoubtedly this moment, these hours, demand to be responsible, prudent and put aside the aggressions. It is time to build, from a plural call, a less violent, resilient society with the capacity for dialogue,” he added.

The full statement

AMIA, the Argentine Jewish Community, expresses its condolences on the occasion of the death of two-time president Dr. Carlos Saúl Menem.

Our tradition teaches us that grief is a sacred moment that must be approached with the utmost respect and in which reflection and accompaniment must prevail, with no room for opportunistic gestures or signals.

Respectful of the democratic decision of the Argentine people, we bear in mind that during his tenure the two most important terrorist attacks were perpetrated against our country that still remain unpunished and for which we will continue to demand justice.

It will be the historical evolution that evaluates its mandate, its successes, errors and pending accounts. Undoubtedly this moment, these hours, demand to be responsible, prudent and put aside the aggressions. It is time to build, from a plural call, a less violent, resilient society with the capacity for dialogue.

The DAIA statement

Hours after Menem’s death, the DAIA said in a harsh statement that the former president “died under his protection until the last day,” recalling that during his tenure “the two most serious terrorist attacks in Argentine history took place.” .

“Laziness, negligence and, above all, complicity with those suspected of having committed these crimes explain why today, both massacres remain unpunished,” they reported from the entity.

In the text, they define that Menem died in freedom “despite the fact that his government used the institutions of the Argentine State to perpetuate impunity and cover up the responsibility of those who committed and were accomplices of the attacks.”

AFG