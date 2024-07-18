Thirty years later, Pasteur Street still moves us. What was there is no longer there, but it remains, along with the memory of the worst attack against the Jewish community recorded in the world. The most horrific since the Second World War and until the offensive of 2023. But reducing that to an attack “against the Jews” would be a mistake. It was an attack against Argentina and, it is clear today, against the West.

85 dead and dozens wounded was the bloody toll, although the attack also reflected the weaknesses of the Argentine State, whose borders were a sieve, even though we had just suffered the attack against the Israeli embassy, ​​just two years before. And it reflected the corruption of the security forces, the darkness of the intelligence services, the amateurism –at least- of the Judiciary, and the complicity –at least, also- of the political power, including the President of the Nation.

Today, the plot of the attack against the headquarters of AMIA (Argentine Israelite Mutual Association) is still being written, as the journalist Javier Sinay pointed out in an extraordinary essay that he published in the magazine The Jewish Quarterly and which he amplified in the book After 09:53. We continue writing because the judicial investigation is still open, because the victims’ families are still struggling with a State that boycotted the search for the truth, and because the accused remain free and those most responsible remain unpunished.

Rescue workers search through the rubble of the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, July 19, 1994. AP

“The attack on the AMIA has many facets, and the judicial part is the one that shines the least of all,” says federal prosecutor Sebastián Basso, one of the two heads, today, of the AMIA Prosecution Unit. He has been dealing with the investigation for six years, which they first had to review, then systematize and then make sense of, before deciding how to move forward. It was not easy.

There are 490,000 pages, plus audios and videos, divided into files, dossiers, folders and related cases, which began to be written on typewriters, in analog times of scarce cell phones, no surveillance cameras and nascent internet, but in which there was an abundance of conflicting interests and versions of all kinds. That it was Hezbollah, that it was Iran, that it was Syria, that a Renault Trafic was used as a car bomb, that it was a dump truck, that it was a car attack, that there was a local connection, that there was not, that it was the military. painted faceswhich was revenge by the Arab world against Carlos Menem.

Today, what is proven in the court file could be summed up in one sentence: a commando group entered Argentina, received logistical support from the Triple Frontier, planted the bomb and left. But like any synthesis, it excludes a myriad of guidelines, lights, shadows and nuances. Among other stains, the sentence omits:

– That the first judge in the case, Juan José Galeano, and the first prosecutors, Eamon Mullen and José Barbaccia, were convicted of crimes they committed during the investigation (a conviction that is being appealed);

– That the then head of Intelligence, Hugo Anzorreguy, was convicted of providing $400,000 to bribe a suspect, Carlos Telleldín, to incriminate third parties (a conviction that is being appealed);

– That the then President of the Nation, Carlos Menem, was suspected of diverting the investigation, but “died with impunity,” according to Memoria Activa, the entity that brings together the most critical relatives of the victims;

– President Cristina Kirchner signed a “memorandum of understanding” with Iran that her detractors considered a pact of impunity with Tehran in exchange for restoring trade. Money for blood;

– That the most powerful spy of all, Antonio Horacio “Jaime” Stiuso, went from an opaque back and forth with Néstor and Cristina Kirchner to entering into hiding, resurfaced during the Macri administration, redoubled his low profile during the presidency of Alberto Fernández and today he is pointed out to be very close to the Government of Javier Milei;

– That the prosecutor who had been put in charge of investigating the attack, Alberto Nisman, was found dead in his apartment, with a shot in the head, hours after filing a criminal complaint against Fernández de Kirchner for making a pact with Iran, and hours before presenting his accusation before the National Congress; for Justice, he was murdered;

– Last month, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights condemned Argentina for violating the rights of the victims and their families because, three decades after the attack, “the truth of what happened remains unknown and there has been no punishment for those responsible for the attack or for those responsible for covering it up.”

Today, the courts are still issuing an international arrest warrant against 11 suspects; nine of them have Interpol red notices. In other words, if they try to leave the three countries where they have taken refuge (Iran, Lebanon and Brazil), they will be arrested and could be extradited to Argentina.

The disturbing or pathetic thing, however, is that the Argentine State has not reversed many of the shortcomings it suffered three decades ago. The borders, for example, continue to be a sieve, to the point that the Justice Department does not rule out the possibility that Loan Peña, a five-year-old boy who disappeared on June 13 in the province of Corrientes, is today in a neighboring country. How can we know?

In such a context of frustration and impunity, politicians offer pills to appease the pain or to limit the booing at commemorative events. On the one hand, Javier Milei’s government announced another reconfiguration of the intelligence services and the promotion of a project to establish trials in absentia; on the other, Congress approved a law that establishes that every July 18th is a day of national mourning. Now we can sleep peacefully.

For the Supreme Court, the investigation into the AMIA attack is “the most complex in Argentine judicial history,” something that prosecutor Basso reframes with a broader perspective. “The AMIA case spans the history of the last thirty years of the country,” he says. “When you start investigating, everyone has more spots than the tiger.”

