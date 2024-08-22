Nicolas Maduro and its allies are at a crossroads: continue to use violence to cling to power or negotiate an exit. Circumstances are likely to get worse before they get better. However, the outcome of an outright dictatorship is not inevitable. It is in the best interest of United States and countries in the region work with the Venezuelan opposition united to ensure a transition of power in the coming months.

From the July 28th electionthe Maduro regime has resorted to its tried-and-true strategy of repression and deception. Ignoring international demands for transparency, Maduro has failed to back up either his claim of a “terrorist attack” on the electoral system or the official results that declared him president. What he did was involve the Supreme Court, which lacks independence and the power to review election results. The court’s validation of the dubious results of the also discredited National Electoral Council is a clear example of the use of anti-democratic institutions to try to legitimize electoral fraud.

Nicolás Maduro after appearing before the TSJ Photo:AFP

Maduro’s response has been brutal, as was to be expected from a regime implicated in crimes against humanity. Since the elections, More than 20 people have been killed, hundreds have been detained and others have disappeared or been abused. The government is actively working to stifle popular support for the opposition. This includes issuing threats via social media, cancelling passports, and deploying pro-government armed groups to intimidate low-income neighborhoods that previously supported the regime.

In response, a clear international consensus has emerged. Along with the United States, Countries such as Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama and Uruguay have formally recognized Edmundo González as the winner of the elections. Other democracies have called for a transparent and verifiable audit of election results, underscoring widespread skepticism surrounding official results.

The starting point for any conversation with the Venezuelan authorities should be to defend the will of the Venezuelan people.

At first glance, the call to recognise González as the legitimate president appears to be a rehash of the Venezuelan opposition’s 2019 campaign to back Juan Guaidó as interim president. However, the current situation is markedly different.

The 2019 interim presidency was bolstered by international support and access to Venezuelan assets abroad. Despite these factors, the Maduro regime retained de facto power and never relinquished control of institutions. He continued to receive a degree of international recognition, thanks to his controversial electoral “victory” the previous year.

In 2018, there were elections widely criticized for not being free or fair. But this time, fraud could be verified almost immediately, through meticulous organization by the opposition, electoral witnesses and exhaustive data collection. of evidence showing that, with 83% of the electoral records counted, González had secured 67% of the votes, while Maduro obtained only 30%.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado (2-l) and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. Photo:EFE / Henry Chirinos

Independent audits have corroborated the opposition’s victory, confirming that millions of Venezuelans mobilized to vote for change.

This time, it is not about supporting a parallel government, but about confronting flagrant electoral fraud and supporting the popular will of Venezuelans. It is about favoring a transition of power to the only government that legitimately deserves to take office in January.

There are notable parallels between the situation in Venezuela and the August 2023 elections in Guatemala and the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president. in January. The case of Guatemala highlights the importance of combining the mobilization of democratic forces in the country with a consistent international commitment, which managed to counter the efforts of the power and economic elites that sought to prevent Arévalo from assuming office.

Corruption, abuse and the lack of independent institutions in Venezuela put it on a completely different level. Yet Guatemala’s rocky road to the Arévalo presidency shows that even in the face of a corrupt government that concentrates power, it is possible to imagine change.

If the democracies of the Americas were able to support the will of the Guatemalan people beyond the political polarization in the region, why can’t they do the same for the Venezuelans?

AME1359. NEW YORK (UNITED STATES), 08/17/2024.- Venezuelan citizens residing in the United States participate in a protest this Saturday, to reject the results of the elections held on July 28, in Times Square, in New York (United States). EFE/ Angel Colmenares Photo:EFE

For governments like those in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico to play a constructive role, The starting point for any conversation with the Venezuelan authorities should be to defend the will of the Venezuelan people. Applying a double standard in foreign policy would help the Maduro regime gain time.

In Venezuela, such a transition requires a political negotiation that will take place in the coming months. Even if the Maduro regime tries to manipulate the negotiations to stay in power, as it has done before, this time may be different.

The outcome will depend on the opposition’s ability to stay united, taking advantage of the political capital of Maria Corina Machado since she won the primary election (she was later removed from the ballot by the Maduro-controlled supreme court) and her ability to connect with ordinary Venezuelans, including many former regime supporters.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Photo:AFP

A second factor is whether the people of Venezuela will be able to continue protesting in the face of increasing repression. As democratic leaders across the region — especially in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico — waver on whether to condemn the Maduro regime’s anti-democratic tactics, the window of opportunity is closing. Venezuelans’ freedom suffers with each day of delay.

Finally, It remains to be seen whether the international community can articulate a viable political solution for those in power. It will be essential to think outside the box and consider how to provide legal incentives to those involved in serious crimes, from human rights violations to corruption, drug trafficking and money laundering, to open the door to a transition.

For the first time in years, the Venezuelan democratic opposition remains united on an electoral path. It will be essential for the region to join in, as it did in the case of Guatemala. This requires supporting the Venezuelan people, firmly demanding that the regime stop the repression and not falling into the expected strategy of the regime to buy time through institutional processes that are a mockery of justice.

This article was originally published in English by The Hill.

Rebecca Bill Chavez, Ph.D., is the president and CEO of the Inter-American Dialogue, and Tamara Taraciuk Broner directs the organization’s Rule of Law Program.