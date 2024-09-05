Next Saturday, September 7, 2024, the Mexican National Football Teamunder the management of Javier Aguirre, who will have his third term at the helm of the Tricolor (World Cup winner in 2002 and 2010), will face the New Zealand national team in a friendly match.
The last time the Mexican National Soccer Team faced the New Zealand National Team was on June 21, 2017, in the FIFA Confederations Cup match, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of the tricolor team.
The scorers in that match were Raúl Jiménez and Oribe Peralta. Chris Wood scored for New Zealand. In the four previous matches between Mexico and New Zealand, the Aztec squad has four wins, fourteen goals scored and only five conceded.
He Club Americaafter living a dream year, becoming two-time champions of Mexican soccer, dominating the league from matchday one, are not going through their best moment now. Although it is true that the tournament has just begun, the fact that they are located outside even the play-in zone is something that alerts anyone.
However, the quality of his squad is something that cannot be denied. Javier Aguirre knows well that there are high-ranking players in the Azulcremas who could be of great help to him in these friendly matches.
The América players who have been called up for next Saturday’s match against New Zealand, as well as for the game against the Canadians, are Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes and Henry Martín.
Goalie: Luis Angel Malagon
Defenses: Julian Araujo, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez and Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Erick Lira and Fidel Ambriz
Attacking midfielders: Orbelin Pineda and Roberto Alvarado
Front: Henry Martin
Goalie: Oliver Sail
Defenses: Tim Payne, Tyler Bindon, Finn Surman and Liberato Cacace
Midfielders: Alex Rufer, Matthew Garbett and Sarpreet Singh
Forwards: Chris Wood, Ben Waine and Kosta Barbarouses
This commitment will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium, on September 7, 2024. Although the game is friendly, fans will be expectant, hoping that Javier Aguirre’s management starts on the right foot.
