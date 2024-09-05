Six América players were called up by their respective national teams for this month’s FIFA date.

🇲🇽Luis Malagón, Israel Reyes and Henry Martín with Mexico.

🇺🇾Brian Rodriguez and Sebastian Caceres with Uruguay.

🇨🇴Cristian Borja with Colombia. pic.twitter.com/3kdwmwRAAP

— America And Now (@Americayyanet) September 3, 2024