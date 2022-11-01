Breitbart readers outraged by the new US aid package to Ukraine and demanded a report

American portal readers Breitbart on Twitter, they were outraged by the new US aid package to Ukraine and demanded a report from President Joe Biden on where taxpayers’ money goes.

The article, on which users left comments, said that the head of the White House is working on another $50 billion aid package for Kyiv after the midterm elections.

A reader with the nickname @cardonaivando wondered when this would end and suggested that Biden wants to bankrupt the US. He was supported by @thecatzone, saying that most taxpayers are against sending funds to Ukraine, and @Michell81589614 suggested impeaching the president.

“If Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in Congress lose power in the midterms, Ukrainian aid will be one of their last priorities before the change of power in January,” @SummerX70 added.

User @MJ4350 called the US financial assistance an extortion from Kyiv, and @Ktr314 said that the family of the American leader was laundering money through Ukraine.

“This has to stop. What does (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky have to do with Biden? It’s our taxpayers’ money. No more, ” @ursulaflan emphasized.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported on the fears of the US authorities that military aid supplies to Ukraine could be misused, in connection with which the country wanted to monitor where the supplies go, following the example of Afghanistan.