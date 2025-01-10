01/10/2025



Updated at 8:19 p.m.





Sevilla is at war and, in the battle on January 10, the sides have had certain modifications. And it is that the actions of the Americanswhich are key to the governance of the Nervión club, have stopped being grouped with José María del Nido Benavente at the general meeting of shareholders of Sevilla, which is taking place this Friday in Fibes. The shares of 777 Partners passed to an insurer related to the investment fund, A-CAP, and at this ordinary general meeting they will not vote aligned with the former president of the Sevilla entity. At the moment, they are abstaining from all votes that are taking place.

The percentage of shares held by this insurer is between 12% and 14%, although it has reached 16% of the capital represented in the usual way in abstentions – about 11,000 titles. In this way, José María del Nido is voting with about 18,000 of his own shares of the 30,000 it owns. 12,000 of them always vote in the sense of the pact.

According to sources consulted by ABC de Sevilla, the change of direction of these actions guarded by A-CAP It is due to a negotiation that is ongoing between this institution and the current Sevilla board. For the moment, the move has gone well for the current council, which has managed to prevent the Americans from pressing the button in the votes on the points of the day. Something that has allowed him to approve the accounts, an approval that has not happened for three years.