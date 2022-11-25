American News Portal Readers Breitbart commented on the publication about the theft of gas by Ukraine, published on November 23.

One user noted that Ukraine initially had a corrupt government. Maria Von Theresa believes that the missing volumes of gas could have been sold by Ukrainian oligarchs.

Fred Murphy II suggested that the Ukrainian nationalists, probably in desperation, once they started stealing the gas destined for the European Union.

“Another month or two, and freezing Ukrainians will beg Russia for electricity and heat, which their NATO “allies” cannot give them. The Germans will also beg, — commented Cretzmar-Schuldorf.

Meanwhile, a Macedon user added that Ukraine has always been stealing gas.

Earlier, on November 22, the press service of the Russian energy company Gazprom announced that it was recording the settling of Russian gas in Ukraine, intended for delivery to Moldovan consumers under a contract with Moldovagaz. The company warned that if the transit imbalance through Ukraine persists, gas supplies to Moldovan consumers will be reduced from November 28.

The next day, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said that the gas “settled” in Ukraine is Moldova’s reserves and will be paid for.

At the same time, the Washington Post wrote on September 17 that Europeans are falling into despair with the onset of autumn, in a number of regions there is already a shortage of firewood and their theft. In addition, European schools warn that they cannot buy new textbooks due to rising electricity prices.

The fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Naftogaz company to create a plan to steal Russian gas from transit pipelines was announced by ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva on July 22. At present, Ukrainian gas storage facilities are half full, there will not be enough reserves for the heating season, so “a decision was made to steal,” he added.