Under the news item that the White House is discussing the allocation of additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $ 50 billion after the midterm elections to the House of Representatives, readers of the portal Breitbart On October 31, they expressed their indignation and suspected the authorities of money laundering.

The material notes that Republicans and even some Democrats are increasingly resisting the allocated cash flow of assistance from the US authorities.

“The United States has allocated more than $80 billion to Ukraine, and $15 billion to protect the American borders. And here’s the thing: [президент США Джо] Biden and Congress are ready to defend a border that does not belong to us, ”said a comment from ArmyVet, which rose to the top.

“I think we could call it border protection or the price of silence,” wrote Sturgeon General.

A commentator with the nickname 1sthandknowledge pointed out that “very strange things” are happening with the aid allocated to Ukraine and suggested that we could talk about corruption schemes. He also expressed the opinion that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky allocates 10% of incoming aid to the son of US President Hunter Biden.

“This is the largest money laundering and black market weapons scheme that has ever been created,” says user josey wales in a comment.

“Why has Ukraine become our problem? This is a European problem. At least once he (Biden. – Ed.) Should think about what is best for the Americans, ”wrote Byblow.

“It feels like Joe is spending more time and money on Ukraine than on American citizens,” Loki said.

Earlier, on October 28, Deputy Press Secretary of the US Department of Defense Sabrina Singh announced that the American side would allocate a new package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $275 million. She specified that the new package includes missiles for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) HIMARS, shells, small arms and satellite dishes.

Prior to that, on October 18, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced that the US intends to promptly transfer $4.5 billion to Ukraine as new economic assistance. She clarified that we are talking about grant assistance to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. Its beginning was announced on February 24 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

