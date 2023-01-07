Twitter users outraged by Zelensky’s “Christmas gift” with US military aid

American users Twitter criticized the new package of US military aid to Kyiv, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called a “Christmas present”.

“I applaud the US defense aid package. Thanks to President Joe Biden for brand new weapons. A chic Christmas present for Ukraine,” the head of state wrote.

Commentators have been outraged that Zelensky calls the guns a Christmas present and wondered where American taxpayer money is going.

Related materials:

“Do you consider murder weapons a Christmas present? What a disgusting statement,” wrote @Alexmcbme. @justinboss24 agreed with him: “A Christmas present? Interesting way to express gratitude.

“American taxpayers will make you a billionaire by the end of this war. This is called “charity”! @AliSoulful added.

“At the moment, it is clear that this is a confrontation between the United States and Russia in Ukrainian uniforms using modern American equipment,” said @JiroGuerrero.

Earlier, Zelensky commented on Washington’s allocation to Kyiv of the largest aid package of all time in the amount of three billion dollars. He thanked the United States for its support and noted that the country managed to bring defense partnership with Western states to a new level.