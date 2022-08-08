American newspaper readers The New York Post On August 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was criticized for photographs with actress Jessica Chastain, who came to Ukraine on a visit.

Some saw in her decision self-interest for further career advancement, and one of the users even recommended Zelensky to take a number of acting courses.

“I’m moving to the other side. Remove all sanctions from Russia and force Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table,” wrote Giuseppe Franco.

“Doesn’t he have more important things to do than meeting famous people?” another commenter asked.

On July 29, Corey Bernardi, anchorman of the British TV channel Sky News, pointed out that the image of Vladimir Zelensky is not the same as that portrayed by the Western media.

The day before, the UK Republican Congresswoman Lauren Bobert criticized Zelensky for a photo shoot with his wife for Vogue magazine.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the image of Zelensky had exhausted itself. Because of this, the head of state has to use his wife to maintain attention to himself.