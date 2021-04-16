Yesterday, the US President announced the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, on the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Afghan government officials and Taliban representatives are expected to arrive in Turkey this month in an attempt to negotiate a solution to the war in their country: For two decades, the United States has found it difficult to gain control in the protracted conflict in Afghanistan, or to succeed in securing consensus among its parties. In recent days, Afghan and Taliban forces have exchanged strikes, in an attempt to gain some influence before the talks, which may or may not lead to an alternative to the agreement reached last year between the Taliban and the Trump administration. That deal calls for the withdrawal of US forces by May 1 – that is, within weeks. However, this violence does not give rise to optimism about the possibility of achieving consensus and reconciliation between the Afghan parties after the withdrawal of the US military.

People in Washington who want to keep US soldiers after May 1 are likely to describe this latest wave of fighting as a prelude to the violence they warn that will follow any exit of US forces. But the basis for this view has several flaws. Because keeping US forces in Afghanistan does not help bring the warring parties together. Conversely, the continued military intervention there harms prospects for a genuine and lasting peace. At the moment, the Taliban are negotiating at gunpoint, while the Afghan government is negotiating over a shield that Washington may remove at any moment. Meanwhile, Afghan soldiers and civilians are suffering as months and years go by without looming in the horizon, indicating an imminent end to the violence.

Moreover, the current US intervention in Afghanistan is distorting the balance of power in the country: As long as American soldiers are on the field, the Taliban will try to wait until they leave, and the Afghan government will use intimidation rhetoric, warning of an all-out civil war to convince American and coalition leaders International to stay. Afghan government officials equate “the Taliban” with “ISIS”; And recently, Kabul rejected a recently circulated American peace plan.

As long as the Afghan peace process is backed by the US military, the two sides may reach an agreement that looks good on paper, but is likely to collapse quickly after the withdrawal of American soldiers.

It is true that if American forces withdraw before a settlement is reached, violence may increase in the short term. It is more likely that the “Taliban” will claim victory, take credit for expelling the Americans, and expose more Afghans to its reactionary rule. Yet promises from the United States and its partners to ease sanctions and aid could push the Taliban to some consensus – allowing it to seek power through international recognition rather than armed domination of what would once again become a pariah state.

Indeed, the Biden administration finds it tempting to maintain a military presence in Afghanistan in an effort to avoid greater violence. But doing so would mean another escalation of deadly US-led combat operations, without success. In fact, the “Taliban” will not leave anywhere. It has a greater stake in the political and military outcome, and is operating on a very different timeline – almost endless.

“Barbar Walter”, a specialist in political science, outlines three steps to successfully end civil wars such as those in Afghanistan: Starting negotiations Consensus about an agreement; Then apply it. The Afghans found themselves stuck in the first step, which should not really be surprising given the strongly entrenched Taliban ideology and the privilege it enjoys on the battlefield – that any insurgency can only “win” by continuing to fight, and its leaders. The “Taliban” and their recruits have a strong determination to do just that. The upcoming negotiations are an attempt to push the peace process forward and move it to the second step – meaning consensus and power-sharing – but the chances of their success are slim, because this will require trust between the Taliban, the government and Afghan citizens in a country affected by decades of war, foreign interference, and violations that have gone unpunished.

For Biden, either of the two options in Afghanistan – stay or go – poses political risks. Whatever decision he makes, history will not judge it in isolation from the objective circumstances. Like the two previous presidents, the current president inherited this war. Just as any serious historian will not hold President Gerald Ford responsible for the fall of Saigon, so the war in Afghanistan will not become “Biden’s war” unless it prolongs it. Therefore, he should choose the least bad option: pull out all American soldiers.

Until peace talks lead to a strong consensus, they should not take place under armed coercion. Some may claim that the presence of American soldiers only works to give the Afghan government influence that benefits it in the negotiations, or what can be described as a slight weighting of the “good guys”. However, by exercising external and temporary pressure, the United States is distracting Afghans from the urgent work of local governance and nation building. The irony is that the presence of US forces – not their departure – is what impedes the chances of peace in Afghanistan in the end, while Biden searches for a way out.

Mark Hanna and Adam Weinstein *

* Two American researchers

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.