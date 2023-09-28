A likely shutdown (suspension of government work) in the United States will lead to a reduction in aid to Ukraine. American political scientist Malek Dudakov told Izvestia about this on September 28.

The day before, US President Joe Biden admitted that he does not know how to prevent a shutdown that could occur on October 1 due to the failure to adopt the country’s budget.

“It’s obvious that they won’t have time to adopt the budget before October 1, just technically. There are too many contradictions between Republicans and Democrats. Republicans want to reduce government spending, Democrats are preventing this,” Dudakov said.

In his opinion, Biden has no way to avoid a shutdown – this process will happen automatically on October 1. However, as the Americanist noted, this will not lead to any immediate disaster for the American government.

“This has happened many times in US history when shutdowns occurred. Sometimes they even lasted for a month, such as the last major shutdown in the era [экс-президента Дональда] Trump in early 2019,” he said.

At the same time, the situation is complicated by the proxy war that Washington is waging in Ukraine. The political scientist pointed out that the shutdown could temporarily stall military tranches for Kyiv.

“Therefore, this is, of course, very negative news for the Kyiv regime. It is clear that sooner or later the budget will be agreed upon, closer to the end of October, and some money will still be allocated to Ukraine. But there is a high probability that in the compromise budget, tranches for Ukraine will be reduced and cut back. This will mean that the Kyiv authorities will have to prepare to tighten their belts in anticipation of a very difficult winter for them,” he concluded.

Prior to this, on September 23, Biden called on members of the Republican Party to prevent a shutdown of the US government. He stressed that the government shutdown will affect everything from food security to children’s education programs. The American leader called on Republicans to return to the budget issue.

A day earlier, The Washington Post reported that the US government had begun preparations for a possible shutdown. According to the publication, if a decision on the budget is not made, millions of government employees and military personnel will not be paid, and many federal programs will abruptly stop working.