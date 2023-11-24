American political scientist Malek Dudakov commented to Izvestia on November 24 on the suspension by the authorities of the American state of New Jersey of the implementation of the law on sanctions against companies that have ties to Russia. According to the political scientist, this is another precedent for how the authorities of a certain state are trying to influence US foreign policy.

“In this case we are talking about a not very serious story. This is another precedent of how the authorities of a particular state are trying to somehow influence US foreign policy. This, as a rule, always causes a sharp reaction from Washington and litigation, which ends with them having to cancel the decision,” Dudakov said.

The Americanist noted that in this situation there is no talk of restoring Russian-American relations.

“The point is that the state authorities [Нью-Джерси] exceeded their official authority when they began to impose their specific sanctions against Russia. Therefore, in the end, those companies that operate in the state and that have some kind of cooperation with Russia, including several banks – JP Morgan Chase and a number of others, went to court and were able to overturn these decisions through the court,” the political scientist explained.

At the same time, Dudakov emphasized that this does not mean that other, more significant sanctions imposed at the level of all of America will be lifted in the near future.

The day before, the American newspaper Politico wrote that New Jersey state authorities suspended the law on sanctions against companies that have ties to Russia. The publication points out that the law was suspended in the state this summer after one of the companies that was supposed to be blacklisted got a federal court to issue a temporary restraining order on constitutional grounds.

According to Politico, we are talking about the American divisions of the Japanese company Kyocera, which has subsidiaries in Russia.

Earlier, on November 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Western countries will continue to look for options to put pressure on Russia, and therefore they should remain focused. According to the press secretary of the Russian President, the West saw that anti-Russian sanctions were not achieving their goals. Moreover, Russia managed to benefit from them, he added.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia in connection with the special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was announced on February 24, 2022 amid the worsening situation in the region.