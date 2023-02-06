Throughout history there have been many cases of players trained in Club América and who also played in Tigres UANL and vice versa, but currently both clubs share the fact that they have had three players who emerged from the basic forces of the Azulcrema team.
The most recent case is that of a juvenile, Diego Laínezwho, after four years in European football, was signed by the San Nicolás de los Garza team for this Clausura 2023.
However, he is not currently the only one who, having started in the Águilas youth system, has ended up as a signing for the university team, since in 2019 they also convinced Diego Reyes to return to Mexico to put on the auriazules colors, after passing through the Coapa quarry.
As well as sebastian cordovawho was looking for new airs after being heavily criticized after his first tournament as the number ’10’ of the capital team.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The central defender made his debut with the Eagles in 2010 and drew the attention of Porto and there he began to make his career in Europe, where he also played for Espanyol, Real Sociedad, fenerbahce and leganes. In 2019 he decided to return to Mexican soccer, when he received a proposal from Tigres, who wanted to have a Mexican defender.
Kings It is still part of the feline group, although its pace has been somewhat irregular, barely Diego Cocca He is taking a place after not appearing on Matchdays 2 and 4, although he was already a starter on Matchday 5, since the Argentine strategist needed to put a Mexican in the back to be able to play in attack with Nicholas Ibanez and André-Pierre Gignacdue to the limit of foreigners on the pitch.
sebastian cordova He was considered one of the jewels of the Azulcrema team, after his debut in the First Division in 2018 with Necaxa and his return to Nido where he became a starter, but everything changed with the arrival of santiago solari to the technical direction of the club in 2021.
He left America at the end of 2021 to sign with the royals after not being considered by solari, who had him as a substitute and wanted minutes to have a chance to be considered for the World Cup, which did not end up happening. He had a good Opening 2022 with michael herrera as a coach, so he seemed to be on the rise.
However, it has been difficult for him to gain the trust of Diego Cocca, who arrived in November of last year and does not take him into account in the midfield; he is practically the last option of midfielders and midfielders with only three minutes played in five games.
Diego Laínez He left América in 2019 to fulfill his dream of playing in Europe, signing for Real Betis of Spain, a club that bought him for 16 million euros when Mauricio Culebro was as president, and although now Santiago Banos He was looking for it in 2022, they ended up ruling out the option.
Bathrooms He tried to sign it from the first semester of 2022, but Lainez decided to stay in Europe and after a failed move to the braga and his absence at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended up returning to Mexico to look for minutes.
But according to the Azulcrema manager, they decided not to make the attempt because he asked them 2 million dollars salary and there was a conflict of interest because it has the same representative as Alexander Zendejaswho plays the same position as Lainez.
“Diego asks for a $2 million salary to sign, and giving that to a player who hasn’t played more than 15 percent of the minutes in the last year is not correct. With what face would I see Henry, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Richard, who have been here for so long fighting with America and who do not come close to those salaries. That has no place at the club,” the manager told Clear brand.
With this situation, the San Nicolás de los Garza team set out to sign him and get his services by offering him a great contract, for which he ended up returning to Mexico in the Clausura 2023.
#American #youth #squads #ended #Tigres #UANL #times
Leave a Reply