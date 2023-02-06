Kings It is still part of the feline group, although its pace has been somewhat irregular, barely Diego Cocca He is taking a place after not appearing on Matchdays 2 and 4, although he was already a starter on Matchday 5, since the Argentine strategist needed to put a Mexican in the back to be able to play in attack with Nicholas Ibanez and André-Pierre Gignacdue to the limit of foreigners on the pitch.

He left America at the end of 2021 to sign with the royals after not being considered by solari, who had him as a substitute and wanted minutes to have a chance to be considered for the World Cup, which did not end up happening. He had a good Opening 2022 with michael herrera as a coach, so he seemed to be on the rise.

However, it has been difficult for him to gain the trust of Diego Cocca, who arrived in November of last year and does not take him into account in the midfield; he is practically the last option of midfielders and midfielders with only three minutes played in five games.

Bathrooms He tried to sign it from the first semester of 2022, but Lainez decided to stay in Europe and after a failed move to the braga and his absence at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ended up returning to Mexico to look for minutes.

But according to the Azulcrema manager, they decided not to make the attempt because he asked them 2 million dollars salary and there was a conflict of interest because it has the same representative as Alexander Zendejaswho plays the same position as Lainez.

“Diego asks for a $2 million salary to sign, and giving that to a player who hasn’t played more than 15 percent of the minutes in the last year is not correct. With what face would I see Henry, Zendejas, Fidalgo, Richard, who have been here for so long fighting with America and who do not come close to those salaries. That has no place at the club,” the manager told Clear brand.

With this situation, the San Nicolás de los Garza team set out to sign him and get his services by offering him a great contract, for which he ended up returning to Mexico in the Clausura 2023.