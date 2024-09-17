According to the criteria of

In this regard, in the last few hours a group of people appeared, among whom is Renowned businessman Erik Prince, who They call themselves Almost Venezuela and their main objective is to put an end to Maduro’s mandatetaking into account the tense situation in the South American country.

“From Ya Casi Venezuela we want to thank all the people, institutions and organizations that in the last few hours have shared and expressed their support for this cause focused on the recovery of Venezuelan democracy“, they wrote in a publication of X from said entity.

And they clarified: “ReWe note that Ya Casi Venezuela is not affiliated with any specific movement, political party or personality.. In this reconstruction, each and every Venezuelan will be a witness and participant, with no room for individualities or half measures,” reaffirming his position against Maduro.

In another of their publications on social networks, Ya Casi Venezuela announces that On September 16th they will make a very important announcement related to his goal of having Maduro leave power, ensuring that, through it, “Venezuela is about to change its course”.

Erik Prince, the US businessman who wants Maduro to leave power in Venezuela

“All freedom-loving Venezuelans, pay attention. More to come soon…”said businessman Erik Prince on his X account, citing one of the publications they made on the Ya Casi Venezuela account, the group that has already gone viral on social media and has millions of views.

Prince is an American businessman and former military officer.His fame arose from Blackwater Worldwide, a private security company that became a prominent name in the defense industry and was founded by the businessman, who is now on everyone’s lips for his clashes with Maduro.