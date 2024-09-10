KAMAKURA, Japan — In the hills above Kamakura, Japan’s ancient samurai capital, 12 workers were recently putting the finishing touches on Brian Heywood’s new home. Framed by blooming yamazakura cherry trees, the sprawling house looks west over Sagami Bay, with Mount Fuji in the distance.

“I wanted people to feel transported to another world when they drove up,” said Heywood, 57.

The property, which covers about half a hectare, has been a feat of negotiation and preservation. Shozan, as Heywood calls it, is a curious amalgamation of three century-old wooden houses, a dismantled 150-year-old Buddhist temple and other cultural treasures — all meticulously disassembled, moved here from their original sites and rebuilt over the span of five years. Their basic aesthetics and layouts have been carefully preserved. But the structures now have modern conveniences like underfloor heating and Western proportions like higher ceilings and wider doors, reflecting the American who owns them.

Heywood sees Shozan as an act of conservation. Some of the buildings had been abandoned or slated for demolition by their owners, who chose to give them away rather than have the Japanese government restrict them as “cultural properties.”

Heywood was born in Arizona and first came to Japan in the 1980s as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “I fell in love with the temples, the houses and the gardens from the day I arrived,” he said.

After decades of working and investing in Japanese companies — he now runs a Japan-focused investment advisory firm based in Kirkland, Washington — he wanted to build a traditional home here as a counterpart to his 37-acre farm in Redmond, Washington.

Shozan’s main residence comprises a pair of sturdy tile-roofed cottages, each about 200 years old. Heywood and his architect, Masataka Sakano, found them in the snowy mountains of Toyama prefecture, hundreds of miles away.

The cottages, like many old buildings in rural Japan, were uninhabited. Their owners were considering demolishing them, but it still took many rounds of talks before they agreed to the idea of ​​parting with family assets passed down through the generations. Heywood, who speaks fluent Japanese, assured them he would act as custodian. When he finally got their approval, a team of about 20 carpenters specializing in shrines and temples took the cottages apart, numbered each board and trucked them to Kamakura. Heywood acquired the buildings for free.

The two houses were then merged into an L-shaped building of unusual size and luxury for Japan.

But the jewel of Heywood’s paradise is the Buddhist temple he found near Shirakawa-go, a historic town some 260 kilometres away. The temple had been abandoned, like thousands of others across Japan, and its elegant curved roof was in danger of collapsing due to water damage.

Local residents and the Jodo Shinshu Buddhist sect granted Heywood permission to relocate the 150-year-old structure after a Buddhist dismantling ceremony. A Shinto ground consecration was then held before it was reassembled, complete with a massive bronze bell from a temple outside Tokyo. Now restored and equipped with air conditioning, audiovisual equipment, beanbags and exercise equipment, the temple serves as a movie theater, yoga studio and corporate retreat.

“You take someone like Sakano, who has a Japanese sense of beauty and fine craftsmanship, and you put him with an American who doesn’t believe in boundaries,” Heywood said. “Interesting things can happen.”