Congresswoman Greene: Trump Assassin Starred in Video Supporting Azov

American Ryan Wesley Root, considered a suspect in the assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump, starred in a video in support of the nationalist Azov unit (The organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia). This was pointed out by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on her social media page. X.

“The administration has an obligation to provide answers about what they know about Trump’s attempted assassin, Ryan Root. Our government knows every American who visits Ukraine,” she said.

The politician also noted that the public has still not been provided with enough information about the man who attempted to assassinate Trump earlier, adding that Congress should demand answers from the country’s authorities.

Earlier it became known that the US is investigating whether Trump’s position on Ukraine could have been the background to the shooting incident at the golf club.