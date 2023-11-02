The American University of Sharjah is participating in hosting the World Youth Conference from November 26 to 28.

The World Youth Conference provides a platform for capacity building and policy training to prepare and empower young people and make their voices heard to influence the formation of intergovernmental policies related to climate change within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, under which the Conference of the Parties is governed and governed.

The World Youth Conference also contributes directly to climate negotiations through the official Youth Policy Paper and brings together young people fighting for the phenomenon of climate change and members of the official Chamber for Children and Youth of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to discuss everything related to this phenomenon.

Doshi, the main representative of the American University of Sharjah at the conference, said that participating in hosting the World Youth Conference provides a platform for young people to participate in shaping international climate policies and promoting inclusiveness and diversity in climate action. Through our participation in the conference, we will be able to express our climate considerations, learn from global experts, and build effective relationships. We are inspired by new ideas and empower ourselves to take concrete actions towards addressing climate issues, both in the UAE and internationally. We look forward to acquiring the necessary knowledge and skills that enhance our role in defending climate action.

Participants in the World Youth Conference contribute to key themes, including the Global Youth Manifesto, which is a collective statement that represents the views of young people from around the world to be presented to decision-makers, plan action through brainstorming sessions for climate solutions and initiatives, launch campaigns, and communicate through roundtable discussions, focus groups, and activities. Entertainment, bilateral meetings with decision-makers and capacity building through workshops, courses and sessions on negotiations, leadership, politics, media training and advocacy.

Julia Carlo, Acting Head of the Sustainability Department at the American University of Sharjah, said: “The World Youth Conference provides an opportunity for AUS students to share their voices on global efforts to address climate change with the public. I feel proud when I see our students, especially since most of them are current or former environmental representatives, taking the reins.” The initiative is outside the American University of Sharjah and they are leaving their mark on the global level.

The American University of Sharjah is a member of the University Climate Network, which includes universities and higher education institutions in the UAE to facilitate dialogues, workshops and public events and stimulate youth participation in the period leading up to the COP28 Conference of the Parties.