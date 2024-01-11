The American University of Sharjah was recently ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world by the 2024 QS Arab Region University Rankings for the ninth year in a row. This distinction is attributed to its approach, which is based on entrepreneurial knowledge and academic projects that the university has placed at the heart of the student experience. The university implements an educational system that focuses on developing the skills of critical analytical thinking, problem solving, creativity, flexibility, and communication, which is modeled on the best American higher education systems, focusing on a comprehensive understanding of continuous changes in light of global needs and labor market dynamics, which prepares students for success in any field they choose. .

Global and national rankings

According to the latest QS World University Rankings for 2024, the American University of Sharjah ranked first in the employability reputation of its graduates with employers, second in academic reputation, and third in the employment results of its graduates in the United Arab Emirates. These classifications reflect the university's mission to graduate talented students who enjoy the appreciation of employers in light of the increasing changes in the labor market.

Meet industry requirements

The American University of Sharjah adopts an educational approach that aligns with industry and labor market needs, and is known for its strong education centered on progressive curricula, modern facilities, internship opportunities, and study abroad programs. Through a deep understanding of labor market dynamics and evolving technologies, the university is constantly improving its academic programs to stay ahead of future demands. The university recently announced its partnership with the Abdullah Al Ghurair Foundation to launch the Blended MBA programme, which allows students from all over the world to combine face-to-face and online study, reflecting the university’s commitment to innovative and accessible education for all. The university has officially begun accepting applications for the program starting in the spring 2024 semester.

The American University of Sharjah offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 16 master’s programs, and 4 doctoral programs, all in English, across its four colleges: the College of Architecture, Art and Design, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the College of Business Administration. Its comprehensive approach ensures that the university maintains its leadership and prepares its students to face challenges and seize future opportunities.

World-class faculty

The faculty members reflect the world-class level of the American University of Sharjah and its dynamic educational mission. They work diligently to engage students in pioneering research and collaborative projects, strengthening the university’s position as the second highest institution in the UAE in terms of the number of international faculty members and research citations per… Faculty member, according to QS World University Rankings 2024.

Vibrant university life

The American University of Sharjah offers a unique, vibrant student experience on its culturally diverse campus, which includes nearly 90 nationalities. This distinguished student environment provides diverse opportunities for students to pursue their individual interests through participation in cultural clubs, student organizations, leadership programs, and community service initiatives. The American University of Sharjah ranks third in the United Arab Emirates in terms of the proportion of international students, according to the QS World University Rankings for 2024, and is among the top five universities in the world in terms of the number of nationalities it has requested, according to the Times World University Rankings for 2023.

Grants and financial aid

Since the mission of the American University of Sharjah is to support future generations, it offers a program of scholarships and financial aid based on merit and needs that ensures that the financial circumstances of qualified students do not stand in the way of their obtaining a high-quality university education, as every year two out of three students receive a scholarship. It helps them complete their university studies and achieve their ambitions to be active individuals in their communities and around the world, as well as providing scholarships for students in master’s and doctoral programs.

To learn more about American University of Sharjah’s programs, join us at the Open Day on January 28, 2024. You can register via the website: openday.aus.edu